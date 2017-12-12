PRM Group raises £10k for Cancer Fund for Children

Lisburn-based company, PRM Group has raised over £10,000 for Cancer Fund for Children, as part of their Charity of the Year initiative.

Over the past 12 months, employees at one of Ireland’s largest independent chilled and frozen food distributors have thrown themselves into bogs, ran 10k runs and hiked the Mourne Mountains, as well as organising events such as quiz nights and raffles.

Cancer Fund for Children is the leading local charity that provides practical, emotional and financial support to children and young people aged 0 to 24 affected by cancer & their families.

The money raised by PRM Group will assist Cancer Fund for Children in offering therapeutic short breaks to families from across Ireland at Daisy Lodge in Newcastle Co. Down, a respite unit for families affected by cancer.

Speaking on behalf of PRM Group’s Staff Charity Committee, Patrick Black, Business Support & Marketing Manager, said: “We are delighted to have exceeded our £10,000 fundraising target for Cancer Fund for Children this year. The past 12 months have been filled with fun and challenging events to raise much needed awareness and funds for the invaluable work of Cancer fund for Children. We would like to thank our generous customers & suppliers who have supported our fundraising efforts and helped us to hit this target.”