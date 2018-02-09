Prizes up for grabs as council launches online survey

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is offering local residents the chance to get their hands on some fantastic prizes, simply by completing an online survey.

The survey, which is open from now until Friday, February 23, is designed to help the council learn more about the recycling habits of local householders and gauge their views on existing recycling services. It can be completed online at https://haveyoursay.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

All Lisburn Castlereagh residents who complete the survey will be entered into a random draw to win one of three prizes - an all-new Oasis Kindle, an iPod shuffle or a £50 One4All Gift Card.

Alderman Tommy Jeffers, Chairman of the council’s Environmental Services Committee, said: “The council is keen to continue to work with its residents to increase recycling within the Lisburn Castlereagh area. We want to be able to divert a high percentage of recyclable material from landfill to meet legislation, protect the environment and keep our waste management costs down.”

He continued: “Our residents have the capability to recycle a significant amount of household materials from their home using their recycling bins and kerbie boxes. The majority of our residents are very good at recycling the correct materials in the correct bin or box; and this survey will allow us to identify any material that may be causing contamination in bins.

“The responses to this short survey will also help the council shape its future recycling communications and develop its recycling services.

“I would encourage all our residents to take part in this online survey as we want to identify materials frequently recycled from homes and discover how easy our residents find the council’s recycling services and information.”

The council is hopeful that a large number of residents will take part in the online survey and enter the prize draw.