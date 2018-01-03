Young people to stand for election

The Lagan Valley member of the Youth Parliament, Ben Sharkey, is encouraging other local young people to run in the upcoming elections.

The nomination period has started for selecting the new Members of Youth Parliament (MYPs) in Northern Ireland and Mr Sharkey is hopeful that young people in the Lisburn area will put themselves forward for election.

The Youth Parliament is a UK-Wide organisation which aims to increase youth involvement in politics. An MYP has lots of chances to get their voices heard during their two-year term, including a residential Annual Sitting and a debate in Westminster.

When asked if they would recommend running, both Ryan Simpson, a past MYP for Lagan Valley, and Ben Sharkey, the current, out-going one, said the experience is invaluable.

On his two years as MYP, Mr. Simpson said: “Not only did I enjoy the experience personally we also furthered the cause for several issues affecting young people.”

To stand, simply go to the ‘UK Youth Parliament’ website, and find full detailed instructions on how to register and how to build a winning campaign.

Mr. Sharkey added: “There really is no downside to attempting to run. It can be really fun just going around trying to drum-up support, even if you miss out in the end.”

The nomination window ends on February 11.