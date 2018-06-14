New Mayor elected for Lisburn

DUP Councillor Uel Mackin has been elected as the new first citizen of Lisburn.

At last week’s Annual General Meeting of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, Mr Mackin was elevated to the post of Mayor.

Newly elected Mayor and Deputy Mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin and Councillor Amanda Grehan.

Councillor Amanda Grehan from the Alliance Party was elected as deputy mayor.

The mayor was proposed for election by Alderman James Tinsley and seconded by Councillor Scott Carson and supported by all Council Members.

The deputy mayor was proposed by Councillor Owen Gawith and seconded by Councillor Hazel Legge. The proposal was also supported by all elected members.

The newly elected mayor, Councillor Uel Mackin, expressed his thanks and best wishes to the outgoing mayor, Councillor Tim Morrow and deputy mayor, Councillor Hazel Legge. He provided some insight into his political journey as the first member of his family to ever work in political life and he spoke fondly of the importance of organisations for young people, like the Boys Brigade, of which he has been a life-long member.

New elected Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Uel Mackin and Mrs Jennifer Mackin.

He said he was deeply appreciative of his party colleagues and the elected members of council to be elected mayor.

Councillor Mackin also thanked his wife, Jennifer and his family for their support.

The Mayor said: “Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is a leading council and this is due to the hard work and commitment of elected members and of course our staff.

“I intend to work in my role as Mayor to continue to better the area, and to assist in developing opportunities for the area across sectors. My aim is to start building for a positive future. I also hope to meet as many local businesses, community groups, organisations and people across the area as possible in my capacity as Mayor.”

The Mayor announced his Mayoral Charity at the Annual Meeting. It will be the Cancer Fund for Children. This valuable work includes the provision of help, guidance and support for children and young people aged 0–24 years who have been diagnosed with cancer as well as support for families.

Councillor Mackin said: “I really hope the community will rally round and help raise funds for my Mayoral Charity. It is a cause very close to my heart. We intend to raise as much money as possible to support the Cancer Fund for Children’s work, as this illness affects so many people.”

During the AGM the Council also appointed Chairs and Vice-Charis to various committees, including Councillor Nathan Anderson as Chair of the Corporate Service Committee, with Councillor Ben Mallon as Vice-Chair, Alderman David Drysdale as Chair of the Planning Committee with Councillor Owen Gawith as Vice Chair, and Councillor Janet Gray as Chair of the Environmental Services Committee with Alderman James Tinsley as Vice-Chair.