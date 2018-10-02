New council chief looks forwards to role

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has appointed a new Chief Executive, Mr David Burns, who will take up this position from November 1.

A father of two younger children, David’s wife hails from Northern Ireland. He has a keen interest in sport and is currently an active qualified referee for the Scottish semi-professional football league.

Mr Burns joins the Council from South Ayrshire Council where he was previously employed as an Executive Manager with responsibilities for Council functions including culture and leisure; community planning and engagement; performance management; internal audit; children and young people’s services and public affairs.

Speaking about his appointment Mr Burns said: “It is a great privilege to have the opportunity to work for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council. I am excited to be joining a warm, welcoming and ambitious Council and look forward to serving our communities.

“As well as meeting my own career ambitions, this move gives me an opportunity to bring my wife ‘home’ while our children are excited to learn new skills and hobbies in this beautiful country.

“I would like to pay tribute to Dr Theresa Donaldson, who has overseen progressive development of the Council since its formation and offer my thanks for the support she has offered me personally over the past few weeks to prepare me for life in Northern Ireland.”

Welcoming Mr Burns, the Mayor said: “David brings a wealth of experience and knowledge and we welcome his appointment at this both exciting and challenging time for local government in Northern Ireland.”