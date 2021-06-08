Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan nominated as First Minister

Paul Givan MLA

Paul Givan, who has worked closely with Mr Poots since he was a teenager, will take over the role from Arlene Foster.

The 39-year-old, who grew up in Lisburn, attended Laurelhill Community College and the University of Ulster.

He began working with Mr Poots in his Lisburn constituency office when he was 18 and become one of the youngest councillors on Lisburn City Council when he was first elected to represent Lisburn Town North in 2005 at the age of 23.

He was co-opted to the Assembly in 2010 in place of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and went on to serve as Communities Minister.

He was also Mr Poots’ special adviser when he was minister for culture from 2007-2008 and minister for the environment in 2009-2010.