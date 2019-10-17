Have your say on  the council’s vision

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has launched its draft Local Development Plan, which sets out the council’s vision, strategic objectives and policies that will shape how Lisburn Castlereagh will look by 2032.

The launch follows a successful public consultation in 2017 on the Preferred Options Paper for the Local Development Plan.

During this next consultation phase, the council is inviting all of its residents, community groups and local businesses to have their say on how they want the Lisburn Castlereagh area to look in the future.

The draft Plan Strategy will be available to view online and in person until Thursday November 7, with the public able to submit their feedback from Friday November 8 for a period of nine weeks. Comments will not be accepted after 5pm on Friday January 10, 2020.

The Mayor, Councillor Alan Givan, said: “We’re excited to be moving towards the completion of our Local Development Plan for Lisburn Castlereagh.

“This consultation stage is a unique opportunity to dream big for our council area and let us know if we’re on track with our plans to develop the area for the future.

“We want everyone who lives, works, invests and studies here to be part of this plan and give us their views.”

David Burns, Chief Executive of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, added: “This draft Plan Strategy sets out the ambitions and strategic direction for achieving sustainable economic growth, connectivity and healthier lifestyles for our communities.”