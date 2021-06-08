Givan ‘privileged and humbled’ to take on role of First Minsiter

Paul Givan MLA

Thanking the Party Leader, as well as Deputy Leader Paula Bradley and his Party colleagues, Mr Givan acknowledged there was “a huge responsibilty that comes with this position.”

Mr Givan said: “I am privileged and humbled to have the opportunity to serve our people in the days ahead.

“When I first entered politics I never believed I would follow in the footsteps of Dr Paisley, Peter Robinson and Arlene Foster.

“The challenges are significant as we emerge from Covid and seek to rebuild our community but our strength is in our people and I have no doubt we can overcome the challenges and build a better future for all our people.”

He continued by saying: “We have a huge task when it comes to tackling our waiting lists and we need to get to work.

“What we now need is an effective transition that needs to take place next week so that we have that smooth delivery of governance.”

Mr Givan also said he was looking forward to working with the DUP’s Junior Minister, Gary Middleton, who was also put forward for the post by the DUP leader this week.