DUP: No change despite Poots sexuality comment

Quizzed on his views this week by Stephen Nolan, Mr Poots said he believed sexuality was “probably fixed”.

He added: “I don’t believe you can fix or cure people of their sexuality...”.

Last month the Assembly passed a UUP non-binding motion banning conversion therapy by a large margin, with most DUP MLAs - including Mr Poots - opposing it.

But asked whether Mr Poot’s comment that sexuality is fixed now means the DUP will support such a ban, the party said it did not.

A spokesman said the party still supports a ban on “the harmful practices involved with conversion therapy... However we will not support any legislation which does not contain robust protection of religious freedom.”

Mental health campaigner Lindsay Robinson, who is married to DUP MP Gavin Robinson, said on social media that she agreed with Mr Poots that sexuality is fixed.

But then she asked of Mr Poots: “why on earth vote against [the] Ban Conversion [therapy] NI Assembly motion”?

Mike Davidson, who describes himself as “a former homosexual” and whose organisation Core Issues Trust was criticised in the Assembly debate, said it is “encouraging to hear the DUP leader’s respect for LGBT persons”.

He added: “In expressing his view that sexuality is ‘probably fixed’ however, Mr Poots doesn’t reflect the opinions of mental health bodies, which insist that post-natal factors influence sexuality, change may occur naturally in a person’s lifetime and sexuality is fluid for some individuals.”