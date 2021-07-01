‘Down to business immediately’ for DUP

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP pictured in his office in Lisburn. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye

After being finally ratified by the Party Executive on Wednesday evening (June 30), Sir Jeffrey took over the reigns from outgoing leader and Lagan Valley MLA Edwin Poots, who was forced to resign after just a few weeks in the job.

Looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead, Sir Jeffrey said: “I am absolutely delighted to get such resounding support at the meeting of the elected representatives of the DUP last Saturday and I think this places us in a much stronger position now to unite the party and prepare for the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“I am looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.

“As we emerge from the pandemic Northern Ireland needs a period of political stability and the priority has to be resolving the issues of the NI Protocol and ensuring that the barriers to trade around Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK are removed.

“There is the need to support businesses as we emerge from the pandemic and the economy begins to recover.

“The big priorities are dealing with the waiting lists in the health service and supporting schools through what has been a very difficult period through the transfer process. We need to support parents and children who are facing real difficulties in relation to that process.”