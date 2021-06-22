The flag is raised for Armed Forces Day
The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Alderman Stephen Martin, welcomed guests to Lagan Valley Island this week for this year’s Flag Raising Ceremony in support of Armed Forces Week.
The ceremony may have been smaller than previous years due to the current Covid-19 situation but the Council was pleased to host the annual event to recognise the contribution of the Armed Forces to society.
Attending the ceremony alongside Elected Members were representatives of each branch of the Armed Forces together with the associated organisations of the Royal British Legion, NMBVA, ABF, UDR Association and SSAFA.
Speaking to the assembled guests the Mayor said: “As we raise the Flag this morning, we do so as a sign of respect and gratitude. We are proud of our city’s long established history with the Armed Forces with Lisburn being home to Thiepval Barracks, the Army Headquarters in Northern Ireland, for over 80 years as well as HMS Hibernia, the Royal Navy Reserve unit. Service personnel and their families have lived alongside us as residents, neighbours, colleagues, classmates, and friends.
“By flying the Armed Forces Flag at our civic headquarters, our intent is to demonstrate that Lisburn and Castlereagh values the dedication of all those who make up the Armed Forces community including veterans, service families and cadets. Today is a time to reflect on their service as well as the sacrifices of their families and acknowledge our deepest gratitude to them.”