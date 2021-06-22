The flag is raised for Armed Forces Day

The ceremony may have been smaller than previous years due to the current Covid-19 situation but the Council was pleased to host the annual event to recognise the contribution of the Armed Forces to society.

Attending the ceremony alongside Elected Members were representatives of each branch of the Armed Forces together with the associated organisations of the Royal British Legion, NMBVA, ABF, UDR Association and SSAFA.

Speaking to the assembled guests the Mayor said: “As we raise the Flag this morning, we do so as a sign of respect and gratitude. We are proud of our city’s long established history with the Armed Forces with Lisburn being home to Thiepval Barracks, the Army Headquarters in Northern Ireland, for over 80 years as well as HMS Hibernia, the Royal Navy Reserve unit. Service personnel and their families have lived alongside us as residents, neighbours, colleagues, classmates, and friends.