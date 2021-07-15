Plans to install traffic-calming measures on a busy main road welcomed

Sinn Fein’s Gary McCleave

The Department for Infrastructure said the works would added to the roads schedule by the DfI Roads eastern division.

The move follows a public consultation over safety concerns about the volume and speed of traffic through Glenavy.

Dropped kerbs are to be put in place on Main Street in the village, while a pedestrian island will be installed between Chestnut Grange and Killultagh Walk.

In a statement, the DfI said: “I can advise that we recently visited Glen Road, Glenavy and the area is limited in terms of forward sight distance from some locations.

“However, subject to satisfactory completion of a detail designed, we intend to provide a pedestrian island within the hatched area between Chestnut Grange and Killultagh Walk.”

Sinn Fein’s Gary McCleave said: “This news will be a huge relief for those of us whose children regularly take the chance in crossing the Glen Road. It will also help wheelchairs users to access vital amenities in Glenavy Main Street.