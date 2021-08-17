Permission granted for vacant Dromore nursing home to be transformed into a GP practice

Skeagh House, on the Banbridge Road in Dromore

Lodged by agent Milligan Reside Larkin Architects on behalf of the applicant, the Southern Health and Social Care Trust – Estates Tower Block, the application seeks a change of use from nursing home to GP practice (in part).

According to the planning application the GP practice will consist of a reception/waiting area, Doctor and nurse treatment rooms, general offices, staff room, records room and ancillary accommodation with additional car parking and new rear ramped access at Skeagh House, on the Banbridge Road in Dromore.

The application was approved under Council’s scheme of delegation on Monday, July 12.

A planning report produced by a council planning officer notes the site comprises a vacant nursing home and has good screening from mature vegetation to the west, south and east of the site.

Access to the site is via a road shared with the adjacent Bishop’s Hill housing development and on site there are currently 25 parking spaces and an ambulance drop off point.

Only the south west portion of the existing building is to have its use changed to a GP practice and this part of the building provided for 13 bedrooms and offices, reception, day rooms and doctor/consultancy rooms.

The remainder of the vacant building will not be used by the practice and the report notes the only external change to the building will be the replacement of a window with a door, a replacement door and a ramp.

All of these changes will be on the building's north east elevation.