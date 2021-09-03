Hillsborough Forest Park

The development came ahead of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Development Committee on September 1.

Members of the committee were set to vote on the proposal which is being headed up by the South Eastern Trust.

Earlier this year, the local authority and the Trust both jointly-funded a scoping study aimed at developing ideas around ‘healthy eating’ and a ‘healthy forest’.

If approved, the temporary café would be located near the popular children’s play park with a commitment to also employ young people leaving care.

It is hoped the scheme could offer opportunities for care leavers in training and employment over a period of nine months.

The project was set to be included in the council’s outline business case as part of the wider City Deal bid for Hillsborough.

Members of the committee met for the first time since the summer recess this week to consider the proposal.

It’s understood that the Department of Communities’ Job Start Scheme will be used to pay for the salaries over the short contractual period.