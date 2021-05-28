Get to know Lisburn and Castlereagh City Councillor Simon Lee as he answers this week’s Q&A

Councillor Simon Lee

Do you have a favourite day of the week, and why is that your favourite?

My favourite day would probably be Thursday.

Most of the hard work of the week is done, and the weekend is fast approaching. There might even be some European football on the TV.

What are your top three desert island reads?

The Brothers Karamazov, Fyodor Dostoevsky.

Ripley Bogel, Robert McLiam Wilson.

Slaughterhouse 5, Kurt Vonnegut.

Three very different books, but masterpieces that everyone should read, and could be reread and still enjoyed.

How do you ‘switch off’ after a long day of work - do you have a favourite pastime?

I find going for a long walk or cycle very refreshing.

We are spoiled for choice in Lisburn and Castlereagh with the outstanding Hillsborough Forest park and Lagan towpath.

Is there anything you cannot live without? (eg your phone, coffee, running etc).

My wife would say my phone, but I would say my books.

I am a complete bookworm and always make time to read.

Tell us something people might not know about you.

My day job is as a teacher. I have been teaching in the further education sector for 12 years, but have also taught briefly for Queens, and in secondary education.

Now lockdown and restrictions are beginning to ease, what are you looking forward to doing the most?

The thing I have missed most is going to watch live elite sport like Ulster Rugby and football.

However, at this stage I would settle for a nice meal out with good friends.

Where is your favourite place to eat out in Lisburn/Castlereagh?

I love to eat out so this is very difficult, but it’s hard to beat the La Mon hotel carvery.

In normal times (pre-pandemic) can you describe your perfect day in Lisburn/Castlereagh?

We have a lot to offer in our council area. A trip to the Leisureplex with my children, followed by coffee and some shopping in the Lisburn high street, a stroll through Castle Gardens, then a nice meal and drinks with friends at Eight South in Carryduff.

What is your earliest memory of Lisburn/Castlereagh?

Having grown up in the council area this is very difficult. Lisburn has changed a lot since my childhood. I remember fondly the days when you could browse records in Caroline Music in the town centre.

How would you sum up Lisburn/Castlereagh in three words?