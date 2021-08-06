Lots of outdoor fun was had at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex Summer Scheme. Pictured L-R: Oisin O’Hagan, Eva Doherty, Indie McCrea, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Sharon Skillen, Niamh Cooke, James Doherty (back row), Orlaith McConville and Jacob Doherty

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council have expressed their ‘‘delight’’ at being able to once again provide valuable support to parents over the summer holidays through its popular summer scheme programme.

It comes as the scheme had to be cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The return this year was greatly welcomed by local parents and children. Entitled ‘Summer in the City’, the programme has provided over 650 places on summer schemes and sports courses across multiple venues, including Lagan Valley LeisurePlex, Glenmore Activity Centre, Grove Activity Centre, Kilmakee Activity Centre and Lough Moss Leisure Centre.

Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Sharon Skillen enjoys a paddle in a kayak along the Lagan Towpath with Graeme Larmour, Lisburn City Paddlers, Thomas McCutcheon and Jack Davidson, who attended Glenmore Activity Centre Summer Scheme

Throughout the scheme, children have the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of activities and sports, suitable for their age group, which are supervised by a team of qualified staff.

Activities have included kayaking at Glenmore Activity Centre, swimming and leisure pool fun at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex; and games, arts and crafts, bouncy castle and a wide choice of sports courses at all venues.

Many of the summer schemes also include out of centre trips each week to places such as Dundonald International Ice Bowl and the cinema, providing ‘‘hours of endless fun for participants.’’

Visiting some of the Sports Services summer scheme venues this week, Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Sharon Skillen said:

Chair of the Leisure & Community Development Committee, Councillor Sharon Skillen pictured with Julia Kerr enjoying arts and crafts at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex Summer Scheme

“We are delighted to see so many children enjoying the wide range of activities available through our Summer in the City programme, having missed out on a year of summer schemes in 2020.

“The council recognises the valuable support that summer schemes offer busy and working parents over the school holidays. The schemes ensure children continue to stay active over the school break and promote a lifestyle of health and physical activity for all ages.

“The children have had the opportunity to try new sports, many for the first time, and to make new friendships, all of which helps improve their confidence and social skills particularly when they are off school.

“We are especially grateful to have access to such wonderful outdoor resources in the council area, such as the Lagan Towpath right on the doorstep of Glenmore Activity Centre. The children had great fun kayaking with Lisburn City Paddlers.

Children enjoyed a range of sports including basketball at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex Summer Scheme

“The Council strives to assist as many families as possible by providing a wide range of cost effective summer scheme options for children aged 5 to 14.

“I hope all the children continue to enjoy the rest of their summer scheme. I look forward to welcoming them back to one of our centres again soon, either visiting with their family or for a future activity scheme.” For more information on the programme, visit www.theleisureplex.com.