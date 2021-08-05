Council refuse planning permission for 15 apartments in Lisburn after 43 objections

Developers wanted to demolish this building between Grand Street and Leamington Place in Lisburn (Image: Google)

The proposal for 15 new apartments was rejected by councillors following a recommendation for refusal by planning officers.

The application involved the demolition of existing buildings on the site at Grand Street and Leamington Place.

In total, 43 letters of objections were received by the council in relation to the development.

DfI Roads, NI Water and Environmental Health were all consulted on the project and none had any objections to the plans.

Council planners recommended that planning permission be refused, however, on the grounds that it wouldn’t comply with planning policy.

Council planners said that the development would “result in unacceptable damage to the local character” of the area.

Planning officer Mark Burns added: “The development does not respect the surrounding context, and will result in unacceptable damage to the local character in terms of its layout, scale, form, proportions, massing, and appearance.

“It is also considered that the proposal will result in an unacceptable overlooking, loss of light and overshadowing into adjacent properties, and consequent loss of privacy.”

Meanwhile, planning consultant David Donaldson argued that the character of the area would benefit from the redevelopment.

He said: “This proposal represents a sustainable redevelopment of an unattractive vacant retail outlet.

“It will not result in demonstrable harm but will provide affordable accommodation within Lisburn. This is precisely the type of development that should be encouraged by regional policy.”

Council members on the planning committee voted unanimously in favour of the council’s recommendation of refusal.