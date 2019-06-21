Council to debate motion calling for civic centre to be lit up for Pride Day

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is to debate a motion calling for Lagan Valley Island Civic Centre to be lit up in rainbow colours to mark Pride Day each August.

The motion, submitted by Alliance councillor Aaron McIntyre, is due to come before councillors for consideration at their monthly meeting on Tuesday evening.

The motion calls on elected members to acknowledge that lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people are valued as equal citizens. And it proposes that council officers report back on the possibility of lighting up the civic centre to mark Pride Day, held on the first Saturday in August each year.

The motion states: "The council acknowledges the positive contribution that diversity brings to our communities and accordingly affirms that all lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans people living, working or visiting our council area should be accepted and valued as equal citizens as part of a safe, welcoming and inclusive society.

"Council consequently requests that officers bring back a report on how we can positively fulfil this pledge including via the lighting of the civic centre in rainbow colours to coincide with Pride Day each year on the first Saturday of August."