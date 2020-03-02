Alliance veteran MLA Trevor Lunn suddenly quits party

Veteran Alliance MLA Trevor Lunn has suddenly quit the party – but is staying as an MLA and says he does not want to “get into a slanging match” with the party.

The news emerged this afternoon in a press release from Alliance which said that the party was commenting on “Trevor Lunn’s resignation from the party and intention to remain as an independent MLA”.

The statement quoted a spokesperson saying: “We are sad to learn of Trevor’s resignation.

“Party leader Naomi Long MLA met Mr Lunn but the reasons for his resignation remain unclear. He had said for some time he intended to stand down from politics at the next election. It is sad he has chosen to end his political career outside the Alliance family.

“We recognise his contribution to the party. We wish him well for the future.”

When contacted by the News Letter, the Lagan Valley MLA expressed surprise at the statement but confirmed that he had resigned from the party and would be remaining as an independent MLA.

He said: “I’m a bit surprised that they’ve released it quite so quickly.”

When it was put to him that the party had said it was “unclear” as to his reasons for resignation, he said that was wrong.

Mr Lunn, who has been an MLA for almost 13 years, said “the party can say what it likes” but added: “I don’t want to get into a slanging match with them.”

Asked about what had actually happened, Mr Lunn said there had been an “irreconcilable internal problem”.

When asked if there was any dispute on policy or if it was other issues such as constituency or personality clashes, he said there was no policy dispute.