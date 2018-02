Police in Antrim are seeking to identify a man who attempted to buy a substantial amount of iTunes vouchers in Tesco, Crumlin around 12:30pm yesterday.

A police spokesperson said: “We believe this man may be the victim of a scam and wish to help him before he is at any further financial loss. CCTV has been checked and we are unable to identify him.

“If you know who this might be please contact Police on 101 quoting reference 716 21/02/18.”