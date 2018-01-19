Police keen to speak with tractor driver in relation to RTC

Police investigating a road traffic collision in the Carryduff area have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The incident occurred on Manse Road at around 4:30pm on Tuesday, January 16.

Investigating officers are keen to speak to the driver of a blue tractor which was towing a trailer at the time.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or has information in relation to the matter to contact us on 101 and quote reference 695 of 17/01/18. Information about crime can also be passed anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111,” a PSNI spokesperson said.