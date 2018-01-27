Police investigating collision involving car and pedestrian

Police officers investigating a road traffic collision in The Cutts area of Lisburn have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The collision involving a car and a pedestrian occurred near the City Business Park on Thursday morning, January 25.

A post on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page said: “Were you in the area of ‘The Cutts’ Lisburn leading to ‘The City Business Park’ on Thursday 25th January 2018?

“At approximately 07:40 hrs to 07:55 hrs did you witness a Road Traffic Collision between a silver car and a pedestrian?

“If you have any information could you please contact 101 and quote CC 243 of 25/01/18.”