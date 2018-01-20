Police investigate spate of burglaries

Detectives are currently investigating a series of over burglaries targetted those over 60 in the Lisburn/Castlereagh District area, which have been reported since the start of the year.

Posting on social media, Lisburn PSNI said: “We recognise the traumatic nature of these crimes for older people and their families. As a consequence we ask that anyone reports anything suspicious to police immediately.

“We will continue with our regular anti-burglary patrols and are encouraging everyone to report suspicious activity to us – no matter how insignificant it may seem, the report of a suspicious vehicle or people acting strangely in your neighbourhood can help us to prevent and detect crime. We would like all of you to help us spread the message. Talk to your family and neighbours about the top ten tips and the simple measures you can take to make your home more secure. Domestic burglary has been and will remain a priority for us.

“If you would like further advice on home security you can contact your local Crime Prevention Officer on 101.”

Top ten tips to beat the burglar

1. Close and lock all doors and windows even if you are only going out for a few minutes.

2. Leave a light on if it will be dark before you get home. Consider security lights. To a burglar a dark house is an empty house.

3. Keep your valuables out of sight.

4. Cancel milk or other deliveries if you will be away from home.

5. Don’t leave car keys near your door, letterbox or windows.

6. Always check who is at the door. Not sure? Don’t open the door.

7. Set your alarm when going out. If you do not have an alarm consider installing one.

8. Ask a neighbour or a friend to check your property and to remove post from the porch/hallway.

9. Inform police if your house is to be vacant for any length of time.

10. Always keep sheds and outbuildings locked and secure ladders.

A number of properties have been targeted and if you have any information please call Detectives in Lisburn on the 101 number. Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.