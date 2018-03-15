Police investigate local burglary

Detectives are investigating a burglary in the area of Moira Road, Lisburn on Tuesday, March 6 between 1430 hours and 1600 hours.

On their Facebook page, Lisburn PSNI said: “We are appealing for information. Did you see any suspicious persons or vehicles in the area on this date?

“If you have information in relation to this appeal please call Detectives in Lisburn on the 101 number quoting ref 816 06/03/18.

“Alternatively information about crime can be passed via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”