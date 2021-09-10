Police appeal for information following two-vehicle road traffic collision on Hillsborough Road

Police are appealing for witnesses

Police are appealing for information following the report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Hillsborough Road, outside Dromore, this afternoon (Friday 10 September).

Sergeant Woods said: “We received a report of a collision involving a lorry and a van just before 12.15pm.

“The van is a white Ford Transit, and the lorry is described as a red cab with a yellow trailer.

“We would like to speak with the driver of the lorry, who could assist with our enquiries.