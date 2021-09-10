Police appeal for information following two-vehicle road traffic collision on Hillsborough Road
It happened on the Hillsborough Road earlier today (Friday, September 10).
Friday, 10th September 2021, 5:06 pm
Updated
Friday, 10th September 2021, 5:12 pm
Police are appealing for information following the report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the Hillsborough Road, outside Dromore, this afternoon (Friday 10 September).
Sergeant Woods said: “We received a report of a collision involving a lorry and a van just before 12.15pm.
“The van is a white Ford Transit, and the lorry is described as a red cab with a yellow trailer.
“We would like to speak with the driver of the lorry, who could assist with our enquiries.
“Anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference 829 of 10/09/21.”