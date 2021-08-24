Police are appealing for information following a road traffic collision on the M1 on the evening of Thursday 19 August. (Stock photo).

Shortly before 10.30pm, police received a report of a two vehicle collision on the motorway west bound between Blaris and Moira. A short time later, a second collision occurred in the same location.

Six people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage that could help police with their investigation, is asked to get in touch on 101 quoting reference 1912 of 19/08/21.

Alternatively, anyone with information can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.