Police appeal for information

Lisburn police have released a picture of a person who they believe can assist them in their enquiries into a suspected theft.

They posted a picture of the person as part of the South Area Op Exposure, Lisburn and Castlereagh.

The said: “Are you this person or do you know them. We believe that this person can assist us with our enquiries into a suspected Theft incident that occurred on 30/12/16 in the Lisburn area.

“If you can offer any information that may assist us identify this person please contact Constable Gareth you can use; Face Book private message-This facility is not for reporting incidents as it is not monitored 24/7. operationexposure@psni.pnn.police.uk - This facility is not for reporting incidents as it is not monitored 24/7.

“Calling 101 and ask for Extension 39106 where you can leave a message with any information you may have, you can leave your contact details if you wish police to contact you back.

“Please quote reference number LC 26/17, we know you can help us, please share with your friends and Family.”