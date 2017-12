Police in Lisburn have appealed for information after a car was damaged in a local Tesco car park.

The incident occured at the Lisburn store on Sunday, December 3 (between 2.30pm and 3.30pm) when a white Volvo V40 was hit and damaged.

A police spokesperson said: “If you have any information relating to this contact Police on 101 and quote serial number 1109 3/12/17.”