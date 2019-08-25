Police appeal after woman’s body found

Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a woman’s body in the Seymour Hill Mews area of Dunmurry on Sunday morning.

The body was found by a member of the public shortly after 7.20am yesterday.

PSNI Inspector Gray said: “We have carried out a number of enquiries at the scene and in the general Dunmurry area today and at this stage we do not believe the death of the woman to be suspicious.

“Unfortunately we have been unable to identify the deceased and I am appealing for assistance from the public. She is a white female, aged between 65 to 75, with white coloured hair, of slight build and was found wearing a green anorak coat, navy trousers, black shoes, blue knitted jumper and distinctive glasses with yellow lenses.

“We believe this lady may have gone missing within the last 24 - 48 hours and we are asking the public to think about any family members, neighbours or friends that they haven’t seen or heard from – and to check that they are safe and well.

“We think this lady is from the local area and may have walked to Seymour Hill Mews.

“If anyone can help us to identify this lady, or has information that could help with our enquiries, please contact officers in Lisburn on 101, quoting reference number 611 25/08/19.”