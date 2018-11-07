Poignant weekend as the city remembers the fallen

This weekend the city of Lisburn will fall silent to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in two world wars and subsequent conflicts.

This year also marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the First World War and a number of events have been planned to mark the occasion.

Pictured with the Mayor, Cllr Uel Mackin are Alderman James Tinsley, the Council's Veterans Champion; Mr Raymond Corbett, President of the Royal British Legion (Lisburn Branch) and Cllr Nathan Anderson, Chairman of the Council's Corporate Services Committee.

The Royal British Legion will hold their annual parade and Act of Remembrance at Lisburn War Memorial. The parade will move off from Sackville Street at 10am and is expected to arrive at the War Memorial in Castle Street at 10.25am.

At the Irish Linen Centre and Market Square on Saturday November 10 from 12.45pm-3.30pm there’s the opportunity to experience sitting in the cockpit of an RAF Spitfire. Air Cadet Drills will be running at 1pm, 2pm and 3pm. Children can get involved in family craft activities at the event space and there will be music from Dynamic Brass.

On Sunday November 11 the public are invited to attend a special Beacon Lighting Service at Castle Gardens. A beacon will be lit at 7pm and there will be a tribute to the millions who lost their lives during this long period in history. Bells will be rung from Christ Church, Lisburn Cathedral and Ballinderry Church. If you wish to attend you are advised to be in Castle Gardens from 6.15pm-6.30pm.