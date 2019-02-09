Play explores the essence of who we are as humans

Dyad Productions present Orlando at the Island Arts Centre on Friday February 22 at 8pm.

Based on the 1928 novel of the same name by the feminist firebrand Virginia Woolf, Orlando has been skilfully re-imagined for the stage by Elton Townend Jones writer/director for the critically acclaimed Dyad Productions. With 10 years’ experience of stellar productions behind them, audiences are guaranteed to be dazzled by this poignant and funny performance.

In this satirical comedy, the immensely talented Rebecca Vaughan plays the gender-fluid poet, Orlando, who takes a rather spirited and romantic journey through 500 years of British history. Orlando’s identity is hard to pin down, the immortal poet’s feisty journey through history explores the very essence of who we are as humans and what it means ‘to be’.