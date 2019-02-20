Plans for Historic Quarter hotel

The Investment Team at Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is seeking hotel developers for the redevelopment of a 1.39 acre site located in the city centre’s Historic Quarter.

The site, a former car park in Castle Street will act as a catalyst to increase further footfall and unlock the future economic benefits that can be derived from a city centre hotel.

Speaking about this exciting news Chairman of the Council’s Capital Development Committee, Alderman Jim Dillon, MBE, said: “The Council is now at the stage of inviting potential Hotel Developers to request a Pre-qualification Questionnaire for the development of the Castle Street site.

“Not only is the site well positioned in the city centre; it also overlooks the striking historic Castle Gardens and once completed will help fill the gap in the market for hotel beds.

“The Council is committed to growing the local economy with major capital investment projects and this one will certainly inject new life in to our city centre.”

Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, Alderman William Leathem, said: “The redevelopment of the site is part of the city’s wider regeneration scheme which will see significant investment to increase the tourism offering and bed provision as well as aiming to attract more visitors to the area who will spend more in the local economy.

“The hotel landscape in Northern Ireland and in particular in Belfast has changed significantly but it’s now time for developers to see the potential of investing in neighbouring locations to our capital. This has recently been demonstrated with the announcement that the Beannchor Group will develop a £4 million 4* hotel in Lisburn Square later this year, subject to Planning Approval.

“There is a confidence that Lisburn Castlereagh is on the cusp of significant growth and I have no doubt that this city centre hotel will be a great asset to the area, benefiting residents, businesses and visitors alike.”

It is envisaged that this unique full-service hotel development in Castle Street, with a minimum of 80 bedrooms, will be fully operational by 2022.