Planning consultant says Northern Ireland legislation must be brought into line with GB

A planning consultant who represents the private company behind a major cemetery and crematorium project near Moira says legislation here needs to be brought into line with the rest of the UK.

While the rules in Northern Ireland currently prevent private firms from operating crematoria – legislation that would have to be changed by the Assembly – Les Ross of Ross Planning insisted that preparatory work on Lisburn City Crematorium and Cemetery is pushing ahead.

“Work has already started on the site, including the main access being created, drainage installed, landscaping and foundations laid down,” he said.

“During 2019 the developers intend to continue the work by creating the internal roads and installing additional landscaping, however it is unlikely that the building will be completed until the legislation is changed.

“Based on discussions a few years ago, the developers had fully expected the Assembly to make the necessary alterations to the legislation to bring it in line with the rest of the UK. Until this happens it is difficult to press on with creating this much-needed facility.”

Meanwhile, three local councils are working on a joint plan for a crematorium to serve the “wider western region” of the Province.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Mid Ulster District Council confirmed that they have “procured a consultant team to prepare an outline business case with regard to jointly developing a single crematorium facility at a suitable location within the three council areas”.

A full report on the matter is to be brought before the relevant committee of each council.