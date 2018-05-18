Phoenix Cycling Club’s annual sportive raises £3,000 for Mayor’s charities

Phoenix Cycling Club raised £3,000 for the Mayor’s charities, Habitat for Humanity and Corrymeela Community, during their annual sportive on Sunday, May 6.

The event, backed by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, saw Mayor Tim Morrow and Mayoress Hilary Morrow join approximately 200 cyclists for a ride through the Co Down countryside.

With three different route options available, the sportive attracted riders of all abilities, from novices and families to experienced cycling enthusiasts.

To finish off the day, the cyclists sprinted to the finish line at Lagan Valley Island to enjoy a post-ride BBQ where they had the opportunity to socialise and share their experiences of the day.

“I am proud to have taken part in Phoenix Cycling Club’s annual sportive,” Cllr Morrow said.

“Over 200 cyclists pedalled to victory in this superb event that has raised £3,000 for two very worthy causes.

“It was great to see so many people from different backgrounds come together to support my Mayoral Charities that contribute so much to our society.”

He continued: “There was a fantastic feeling of camaraderie surrounding the day and I thank Phoenix Cycling Club for their organisation of this event. I would encourage anyone who is interested in taking part in cycling to get involved with this fantastic local club.”

The Corrymeela Community works to build fractured relationships and promote tolerance between people of differing backgrounds and beliefs while Habitat for Humanity NI focuses on building hope both locally and around the world by providing those in need with a decent place to live.

To find out more log on to www.corrymeela.org or www.habitatni.co.uk