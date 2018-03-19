Pharmacy staff thanked for going ‘above and beyond’ to deliver man’s medication

A Lisburn man has praised staff at a local pharmacy who went “above and beyond what would have been expected” in order to deliver medication to his father during the recent snowy weather.

Martin McDonald contacted the Ulster Star to highlight the “great act of kindness” that was carried out on Thursday, March 1.

“Lisburn, like so many other places, was being battered by heavy snow which was lying and making travel nearly impossible,” he explained.

“My father, who is a stroke victim, had buried his wife a week earlier and was struggling to come to terms with recent events. His prescription medications were due to run out the next day. This was something my late mother had always dealt with.

“The staff at Gordons Chemists in Bow Street went way above and beyond what would have been expected. A member of staff - I believe it was a girl called Alberta - walked to my father’s house in Rosslyn Park in horrendous conditions to deliver his medications. I know what it was like as I had made a journey of half the distance earlier in the day.

“I believe my dad wasn’t the only person to have his medicines delivered by someone on foot that day.

“This is a great example of human kindness and compassion,” added Mr McDonald, who has also contacted Gordons Chemists’ head office to pass on his thanks.