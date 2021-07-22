Water safety warning from Lisburn police

A spokesperson for the police said: “Despite the very warm weather at the moment we want everyone to be aware that our rivers and lakes are still cold. We know that many of you are taking to the waterways to swim and cool off however please consider the following beforehand:

“Is swimming allowed in the area? A no swimming or bathing sign indicates that there is a risk and you should not ignore it.

“Even with the increase in air temperature cold water shock still presents a real and immediate danger to anyone entering water.

“Jetty jumping presents additional risks in terms of depth and unseen hazards below the water.

“Alcohol and swimming do not mix.

“Consider wearing a lifejacket or using a buoyancy aid, especially if you are not a confident swimmer.