Walk of Witness held in city centre

Churches from across the city came together on Good Friday (April 19) for the annual Walk of Witness in Lisburn city centre.

The Rev John Brackenridge from First Lisburn Presbyterian welcomed all those attending the Good Friday Walk and Service. He also welcomed special guests, Rev Charles McMullan (Presbyterian Moderator) and the Abaana New Life Children’s Choir from Uganda.

The choir lead the walk of witness singing ‘We are walking in the Light of God’ as hundreds of people proceeded up Bow Street.

The Opening prayer was by George Hilary (Lisburn Christian Fellowship), Father Dermot McCaughan (St Patrick’s Chapel) read the story of the crucifixion from John 19 verses 16-30, Archdeacon Paul Dundas (Christ Church Parish) lead the prayers and The Rev Mervyn Ewing (Seymour Street Methodist Church) closed in prayer

The Rt Rev Charles McMullan, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, in his Good Friday message referred to the tragic murder of Lyra McKee, expressing sympathy and prayers for her family and stating that there was no place for the gun in Irish politics.

The Abaana New Life Children’s Choir from Uganda also sang and danced during the Good Friday service.

Dean Sam Wright from Lisburn Cathedral thanked the young people serving on ‘Big Church Serve’ and ‘Love Lisburn’ mission teams who carried the cross, the Abaana New Life Choir and the Moderator for his powerful Good Friday message of love and hope for all people through the Cross of Christ.

The Good Friday crowd were invited to stay afterwards for ‘Easter Quest’, an interactive trail through the Easter Story. to come back on Saturday for Easter Eggstravaganza activities organised by Lisburn Cathedral, and to attend the Dawn Service in Wallace Park on Easter Sunday.