Vote for your grand choice

Lisburn Castlereagh is leading the way with a unique pilot project giving the Killultagh community more power over public spending in their areas.

Successful local projects will receive up to £1,000 each from the Grand Choice partnership.

The villages of Killultagh have been busy generating project ideas to benefit their local communities. The council and its partners are now calling on the Killultagh residents to come along to the Grand Choice Community Decision Event vote in Maghaberry Community Centre on Saturday February 1 from 11am to 3pm to vote for the projects they would like to see happen.

Chairman of Lisburn & Castlereagh PCSP, Councillor Andrew Ewing said: “I am delighted to see this pilot project taking place which puts Killultagh community members at the very heart of a decision-making process which affects them. People living between Aghalee and Stoneyford have really embraced the Grand Choice idea; and it is great to see this type of engagement being supported. We received applications for a diverse range of projects and ideas, including some submitted by our young people. I would like to commend everyone who has been involved in Grand Choice for their passion to support their neighbourhood.”

Details of the pilot projects that want your vote are available at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/pcsp