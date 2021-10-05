Volunteer makes a big difference

Habitat volunteer Janny Hurst

Habitat ReStore enables local people to improve their homes at low-cost, diverts tons of reusable waste from landfill, and supports people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to learn new skills.

Local woman Jenny Hurst has volunteered in ReStore Lisburn for almost two years.

Jenny said, “I wanted to do something different, I’ve never worked in retail before. It’s the best fun and I really look forward to volunteering every week, the store is like one big family.”

“One of the impacts I didn’t expect from ReStore was the opportunities they give to volunteers with additional needs. We all get to work together as one community, supporting each other. I used to work with special needs children, so I think being able to work alongside those on supported placements is so significant.”

Volunteers usually help out for a shift of four hours every week. Tasks vary from customer service and administration to fixing donated items and helping with collections in the lorry.

Jenny Williams, Chief Executive of Habitat for Humanity Ireland said, “We so much appreciate all that volunteers bring to our work. We believe that everyone has something to give and something to gain in building community and we see that happen at ReStore; people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities work as a team.”

If you have a few hours to spare each week and want to help the local community we would love to hear from you. Apply online at www.habitatni.co.uk/restore or call the store at 028 9263 5642.