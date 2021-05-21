Ulster Star wishes businesses good luck as restrictions ease on Monday

Market Square Lisburn

Stormont ministers recently approved relaxing lockdown rules in Northern Ireland, meaning hospitality can operate indoors from Monday 24 May.

The Northern Ireland Executive met on Thursday to formally sign off the changes.

These include allowing six people from two households to meet indoors in homes from Monday.

The full list of the easing of restrictions is below:

Indoor household visits allowed, with up to six people from no more than two households (this does not include children under 12);

Overnight stays permitted;

Indoor hospitality allowed with six people allowed to sit together from unlimited households (children under 12 not counted in the six);

Hotels, B&Bs and other travel and tourism venues to reopen;

Post wedding and civil partnership receptions permitted, with no restriction on top table but restriction of 10 at other tables;

Removal of stay local message;

Schools can resume extra-curricular activities, with indoor sports and outdoor inter-schools sports allowed;

Indoor visitor attractions can reopen with mitigations, including amusement arcades, bingo halls, museums, galleries and cinemas;

Libraries can reopen;

All outdoor and indoor sport and leisure venues are permitted to open and indoor group exercise and training can resume, including soft play areas, leisure centres, gyms, swimming pools, equestrian centres, venues relating to motor sport and activity centres;

Up to 500 spectators allowed at outdoor sport events or gatherings;