Tributes pour in as first prison officer to die from Covid 19 in Northern Ireland is confirmed

Robbie Butler. Photo Laura Davison/Pacemaker Press

Writing to Prison staff this morning, Ronnie Armour said: ''It was with a deep sense of sadness that I learned last night of the passing of one of our colleagues, after a short battle with Covid-19.

''He cared deeply about the Service and he worked tirelessly over the years to make things better and safer.

''On behalf of the Service I want to express our heartfelt sympathies to his family circle and to those colleagues who worked alongside him.

''Our Service is the poorer for his passing and the circumstances of his death make our loss all the more painful. He will be long remembered.''

The NI Prison Service has an operational staffing group of over 1,300 people. This is the first Prison Officer in Northern Ireland to die from Covid-19.

To date only four prisoners from the general prisoner population have tested positive for Covid-19.

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler of Lagan Valley revealed on Thursday the man who had died had been a former prison service colleague.

In a Twitter tribute, he said he had been “absolutely gutted” to learn of the news, revealing the pair had last been in touch last month.