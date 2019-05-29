Terence Robinson honoured with statue

Friends, family and colleagues of the late Mr Terence Robinson recently gathered with members of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council at Tom Robinson Park, beside the former Coca-Cola factory site in Lambeg, to unveil a statue in his honour.

Terence was the driving force behind the local Coca-Cola business for many years after his father Tom Robinson brought the brand to Northern Ireland back in 1939.

During the year of Terence’s 20th birthday, his father had an idea that an exciting new soft drink called Coca-Cola would complement his existing ice storage business, leading to the formation of the ‘Ulster Iced Drinks Company’ in Belfast in 1939. In 1960, Terence was appointed to the position of Managing Director and the business saw a period of steady growth and expansion, relocating to the Lambeg premises just outside Lisburn in 1964.

Attending the statue unveiling to honour the late Terence Robinson, Matthieu Seguin, General Manager of Coca-Cola HBC Ireland and Northern Ireland said: “We are extremely proud to be celebrating 80 years of bottling Coca-Cola in Northern Ireland this year and speaking on behalf of all my Coca-Cola colleagues, I would like to thank Terence sincerely for the role he played in making our business what it is today and for giving us the pleasure of taking his legacy forward and continuing our Coca-Cola story here in Northern Ireland.”

Terence’s son, Tim Robinson, said: “My sisters Bobi, Linda and I are delighted with how the very talented sculptor Darren Sutton has captured Dad’s likeness in the statue and we are delighted with the final result.”