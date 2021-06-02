Take a look at these 24 snaps of prestigious visitors at Hillsborough Castle

Pictured at Hillsborough Castle and Gardens following the announcement by The Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland that Hillsborough has received Royal Status are: (front l-r) David Burns, Chief Executive, Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council; the Mayor, Councillor Hon Nicholas Trimble; The Rt Hon Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP; Laura McCorry, Head of Hillsborough Castle and Gardens. (back l-r) Alderman Paul Porter, Alderman Owen Gawith; Councillor Scott Carson; Alderman James Tinsley and Dr Ciaran Toal, Research Officer, Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum.

This week Hillsborough became the first town or village in Northern Ireland to be awarded ‘Royal’ status.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 2:32 pm

Over the years Hillsborough, and particularly the Castle, has been at the heart of royal, political, and community affairs.

1.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinbourgh meet Irish President Mary Mary McAleese and Her husband Martin at Hillsborough Castle in 2009 Juilen Behal/PA POOL/PRESSEYE.COM.

2.

The Secretary of State Shaun Woodward is received in Audience by Her Majesty the Queen at Hillsborough Castle..Photo by Aaron McCracken/Harrisons

3.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet police officers and staff at Hillsborough Castle. Photo by Aaron McCracken

4. The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Attend The Secretary Of State For Northern Ireland's Garden Party

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive for the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Theresa Villiers' Garden Party at the royal residence at Hillsborough Castle. (Photo by Paul Faith - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Photo: Getty Images Europe

