Simon boosts his fundraising drive

Simon McComb, from Hillsborough, has been busy raising money to support a project tackling poverty in Tanzania, where he will be volunteering for three months.

Simon, 23, will travel to Tanzania in October with international development organisation Raleigh International, as part of the UK government funded International Citizen Service (ICS) programme.

Before Simon leaves for Tanzania, he needs to raise £1500 for Raleigh International. “I will be fundraising by completing a trio of physical challenges,” he explained. “I completed the Lisburn Triathlon in July, I will be climbing Ben Nevis in August and I will be completing the Mourne Wall Walk in September.

“I’m really looking forward to travelling to Tanzania and getting started on my project. I’m working on a ‘livelihoods’ project, which involves working with young entrepreneurs in rural communities to improve their livelihoods and gain further knowledge on running their businesses. I’m hoping I can help young people make more informed business decisions and build the confidence and skills of young entrepreneurs in rural communities. I’m most excited about meeting the Tanzanian volunteers I’ll be working alongside, and it’ll be interesting to find out what life is like for young people there.”

If you would like to support Simon, you can visit his JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/simon-mccomb1.