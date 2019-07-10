SERC duo raise money for charity

Big hearted South Eastern Regional College staff Janice Chaib and Joanne White recently ran a charity night to raise money for the Friends of the Cancer Centre charity.

A night of dancing, fun and laughter boosted by a great attendance from family, friends and SERC staff ensured that Janice and Joanne handed over a hefty cheque of £2868 to Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Janice said: “Myself and Joanne are thrilled with the amount of money raised for Friends of the Cancer Centre.

“Many of our colleagues at SERC have been affected in some way by cancer and we are so touched by their generosity and the support we received for a cause close to our hearts.

“We are thrilled that more donations mean our efforts have topped £3000.”

Joanne added: “We chose to donate all proceeds to the Friends of the Cancer Centre charity as it funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer in Northern Ireland.

“I am so pleased with the success of the event and would like to thank everyone who got involved and donated.”