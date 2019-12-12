Rylee sees his drawing in lights at festival

As part of Lisburn Light Festival, local schoolchildren took part in a fantastic competition to design a festive light, and the winning one produced as a dazzling light on display in Lisburn City Centre.

Five year old Rylee Stevenson from St. Aloysius Primary School was the lucky winner and his light was illuminated at the spectacular annual Christmas Lights Switch On in Market Square.

Rylee designed a beautiful Christmas tree, which is currently on display outside the Irish Linen Centre & Lisburn Museum for everyone to see. Part of his prize included a treat for him and his family to visit Mauds, Antrim Street.

Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE commented: “On behalf of the council I would like to congratulate Rylee on winning the competition with his spectacular Christmas tree design. It really is a fantastic addition to the Lisburn Light Festival. Thank you to AJC Group for sponsoring the competition and their creative input into the lighting of Lisburn Light Festival.

“The Lisburn Light Festival runs until January 25 with a series of artistic light installations illuminating Lisburn city centre. Visitors are encouraged to pick up a Trail Map to follow around the lights and take in the amazing shows.”

Michael Clarke, Director, AJC Group added: “We are pleased to be a part of the festival for a second year here in Lisburn city centre. We are happy to support the ‘Design a Light competition’ encouraging local children to take part in the festival. The quality of submissions was high again this year and I am sure everyone will agree the winning design looks great on display.”

For further details of the festival, visit www.visitlisburncastlereagh.com.