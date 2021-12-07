Rudi’s lockdown locks get the chop

Rudi, a Training and Innovation Consultant specialising in Manufacturing and Engineering explained: “When the first lockdown came in, like everyone else, I was forced to grow my hair as all the barbers were closed.

After it got to a particular length, I decided to keep growing it, but now it is time to have it cut.”

He continued: “I thought, if I could raise some funds, and likewise, give our Level 3 Barbering students some experience, then why not. So, I am getting my lockdown haircut. All money raised will help support students gain lifelong technical skills in the new Fields of Life Vocational Technical Institute in Northern Uganda, because I believe education is the way out of poverty.”

Fields of Life has 25 five years experience of working in East Africa with projects in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. The charity seeks to transform the lives of the most vulnerable and marginalised people in East Africa through the provision of quality education, clean water, health promotion and other community based programmes.