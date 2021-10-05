Resurgam celebrates opening  of a new Community Garden

Attending the launch of the community garden are the family of Freeman of Lisburn the late Ivan Davis OBE, First Minister Paul Givan, Chair NI Housing Executive Professor Peter Roberts, and Des Marley NIHE, Chair Resurgam Trust Philip Dean, Trust Director Adrian Bird, Deputy Mayor Tim Mitchell and local elected councillors Jenny Palmer UUP, Alan Givan DUP, Paul Porter, DUP, David Honeyford APNI

Professor Peter Roberts, Chair of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive joined the Resurgam Trust, other community, and locally elected representatives to officially open ‘The Community Garden’ at Avonmore Park, Old Warren Estate.

Professor Robert’s commended this project which in addition to the green space also hosts artwork reflecting community transformation. This development of a Community Garden was a result of three years of discussions and planning which took place within and with the community, supported by EU PEACE IV, Central Good Relations Fund and NIHE.

We were particularly delighted to be joined at the official opening by the Davis Family, unveiling a memorial stone recognising the significant contribution made by the late Freeman of Lisburn, Ivan Davis OBE and his tireless support to and for the community. Ivan had served in local Council and Assembly and was a champion for community activism.

Family of Ivan Davis unveil the memorial stone

Adrian Bird, Trust Director of Resurgam said he hoped the garden would be “maintained by community as a place for all to use, to reflect and to remember those within our communities who are no longer here”.

Professor Roberts added: “The new Community Garden at Avonmore Park is not just a place for reflection and contemplation, it is also living proof of the determination of the local community to embrace hope and respect as essential features of the regeneration of the Old Warren Estate. I am delighted that the Housing Executive has been able to support this excellent initiative.”