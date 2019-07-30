Radio 2 legend Ken Bruce says Lisburn visit is ‘icing on the cake’

BBC Radio 2 legend Ken Bruce paid a visit to Lisburn this week to broadcast his popular morning show from Andrew Ingredients.

Much to the delight of everyone at the Knockmore Hill supplier, Ken not only chose to broadcast his show from Lisburn, he also welcomed some very special guests along, including Scouting for Girls and Daniel O’Donnell.

BBC Radio 2 presenter Ken Bruce picked up some cake decorating tips from Caitlin Trimnble duringt his visit to Andrew Ingredients in Lisburn this week

This was the first stop of Ken’s ‘We Stop For PopMaster’ UK tour, where he broadcasts his Radio 2 show live from listeners workplaces around the UK across four days in celebration of the UK’s much loved pop quiz PopMaster.

Ahead of his arrival in the city, Ken said: ““To kick off our ‘We Stop For PopMaster’ tour at a test bakery facility in Northern Ireland is the icing on the cake. I’m looking forward to meeting some of the bakers who will hopefully want to share some of their fresh produce with me and my hungry production team.”