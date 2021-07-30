Police concerned about missing teen Molly O’Neill
Police in the Lisburn area are concerned for the whereabouts of Molly O’Neill.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 9:29 am
Molly is 17 years old and was last seen on Thursday July 29 at around 11:30am in the Glenavy area.
It’s believed she may be wearing a bright red Canada goose padded gilet, white cardigan crop top, light blue ripped jeans and white flowery high top trainers.
If you know of the whereabouts or have information to assist police in finding Molly contact the police on 101 and quote serial number 1948 29/07/21. See Less